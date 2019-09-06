Rafael Nadal Shows Off Amazing Accuracy as He Hits Ball in Courtside Studio at US Open
US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal gave a twist to the customary ball distribution after his quarter-final win over Diego Schwartzman.
Rafael Nadal had a fun moment on the court at US Open. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rafael Nadal wowed the crowd at the US Open after hitting a tennis ball into the window of the TV studio at Arthur Ashe stadium court. Nadal was given the tricky shot by tennis legend John McEnroe and the US Open semi-finalist obliged, before pulling the shot off successfully.
Nadal, who is the only one remaining among the Big Three and is looking for a fourth US Open title, shot the ball straight into the TV studio, much to the delight of McEnroe.
McEnroe, who shares a strong relationship with the Spaniard, could barely hide his delight after the world number 2 pulled off the shot on his first attempt. The shot, which came after his straight-set victory over Diego Schwartzman, went viral on social media.
bullseye 🎯 https://t.co/26O6awQ38b
— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) September 5, 2019
The 33-year-old Nadal has a golden opportunity to win a 19th Grand Slam title after fierce rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both bowed out of the tournament in the quarter-final stage.
While Nadal has won the US Open title three times previously in 2010, 2013 and 2017, a fourth title would get him closer to Federer's five titles.
Victory against 23-year-old Italian Matteo Berrettini, on Saturday, would see Nadal face either of Grigor Dimitrov or Daniil Medvedev in Monday's final.
