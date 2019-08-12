Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rafael Nadal Stays at Number 2 as Novak Djokovic Rules ATP Rankings

Novak Djokovic continues to be atop the latest ATP rankings with Rafael Nadal in second. Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem stay third and fourth respectively.

AFP

Updated:August 12, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
Rafael Nadal Stays at Number 2 as Novak Djokovic Rules ATP Rankings
Novak Djokovic is World No. 1 in the latestATP rankings (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Paris: Rafael Nadal's Rogers Cup win in Montreal at the weekend marked a significant step for the Spaniard as he prepares for the US Open but it wasn't enough to topple Novak Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings, released on Monday.

Nadal, who will be vying for a fourth title at Flushing Meadows, was too strong for Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final, seeing off the Russian 6-3 6-0 to claim his 35th Masters title.

Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem stay third and fourth respectively. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who entered the top five for the first time last week, drops two places and is leapfrogged by Kei Nishikori and Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev's reward for his appearance in Sunday's final was a one-place climb to eight.

ATP rankings as of August 12: 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,325 pts 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945 3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,460 4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,925 5. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040 (+1) 6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,005 (+1) 7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,455 (-2) 8. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 3,230 (+1) 9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,890 (-1) 10. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,555 (+1) 11. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,395 (+2) 12. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 2,230 13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,195 (+1) 14. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,140 (-4) 15. Ga?l Monfils (FRA) 2,130 (+5) 16. John Isner (USA) 2,040 (-1) 17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 2,020 18. Marin Cilic (CRO) 1,940 (-2) 19. David Goffin (BEL) 1,815 (-1) 20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,810 (-1) ... 23. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,670 (-1) 27. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1,475.

