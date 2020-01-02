Take the pledge to vote

Rafael Nadal Takes a Dip, Enjoys Lobster Ahead of Start of Season With ATP Cup

Rafael Nadal and Team Spain took a tour of the Rottnest Island in Western Australia ahead of the ATP Cup.

January 2, 2020
The tennis stars have descended on Australia as the 2020 season for men is set to kick off with the 10-day ATP Cup in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney from January 3 to 12.

The team tournament is being held for the first time and will provide a warm up opportunity to the players ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, Australian Open.

Every year, tennis stars are seen enjoying the flora and fauna of Australia ahead of the big tournaments and this year is no different. Nadal, who will be playing for Spain in the ATP Cup, is being seen having a gala time with his team.

Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta, Feliciano Lopez and captain Francisco Roig joined Nadal in exploring Rottnest Island in Western Australian, where they enjoyed the ocean, took a helicopter trip, took selfies with Quokkas and had a beach barbeque with local seafood.

In a few photographs shared by the Australian Open Twitter handle, Nadal can be seen diving in the ocean, checking out a lobster and posing with a Quokka.

"Rottnest is really amazing," Nadal was quoted as saying by the ATP website. "For us, it was a little bit of an early wake-up call with jetlag still affecting us, but the beaches and wildlife are something we will remember for a long time. The Quokkas are super-friendly, and they weren't afraid to be close. We had some fun with them."

Team Spain is competing in Group B at the RAC Arena in Perth alongside Japan, Georgia and Uruguay.

Australian Open also made a collage of Nadal's photo and Roger Federer's image with a Quokka, asking the fans "Who did it better?"

View this post on Instagram

Who did it better? #QuokkaSelfie

A post shared by Australian Open (@australianopen) on

Federer is not playing the ATP Cup as he said wants to spend more time with his family before the start of the Australian Open on Jan. 20 in Melbourne.

