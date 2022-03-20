Rafael Nadal Vanquishes Carlos Alcaraz to Reach ATP Indian Wells Masters Final

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal turned back the fierce challenge of young comaptriot Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Saturday to book an ATP Indian Wells Masters title clash with American Taylor Fritz.

Nadal, who claimed a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, improved to 20-0 in 2022, pushed all the way through three hours and 12 minutes by the 18-year-old aiming to follow in the footsteps of his childhood idol.

Fritz advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world number seven Andrey Rublev. Nadal won his only prior meeting with the 24-year-old American in the final at Acapulco in 2020.

March 20, 2022