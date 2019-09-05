US Open 2019 LIVE Score and Updates, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman: Nadal Takes First Set

Sep 5, 2019 8:13 am (IST)

Diego Schwartzman has ruffled some feathers, he is forcing Rafael Nadal to make mistakes. The Spaniard looks far from comfortable.

Nadal stops and takes a lot of time to serve and when he does, Schwartzman takes the lead. He sends a spinning, angled shot to Nadal's backhand and the Spaniard is slow to react and hits it in the net. Schwartzman has two more break points.

Nadal saves them both! On the second break point, Nadal serves it wide and the Argentinian stretches to return. Nadal moves to the net and gets a volley and though Schwartzman reaches the ball, he hits the forehand wide.

An overhead smash and Nadal has the advantage, Nadal is pumped up with that now.

A good serve to the T from Nadal and Schwartzman gets the short return but Nadal misses the easy forehand. We are back to deuce.

What a lob from Diego Schwartzman! Nadal is left absolutely stranded at the net after Schwartzman drew him up front. Deuce No.3 in this Nadal's service game!

Schwartzman sends an easy forehand wide and advantage again for Nadal and this time he makes it count. A massive service hold for the world No.2.

Set 1: Nadal 5-4 Schwartzman