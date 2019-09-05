US Open 2019 LIVE Score and Updates, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman: Nadal Takes First Set

It will be interesting to see how Schwartzman responds from here. He was a double break down in that first set against Rafa Nadal. He broke back the Spaniard twice to go back on serve but right at the death, a couple of backhand errors cost him the entire set. All the hard work he put to come right back into the set went to waste.
Event Highlights
Nadal takes the first set against Schwartzman 6-4 after a seesaw battle. Nadal started like an express getting a double break and going 4-0 up in the quarter-final. Schwartzman, however, stormed right back from there and took the next four games to make it 4-4. However, Nadal fended off a couple of break points in the seventh game to go 5-4 up. With Schwartzman serving to stay in the set, he made a couple of backhand errors and now trails in the match.
For all that short height of Diego Schwartzman, the speed in his legs is sensational. Nadal makes him run from one corner to the other and he not only gets there, he is able to add to the speed and angle behind the ball. He gets a short ball from Nadal and smacks it down-the-line for a winner.
Schwartzman misses the volley and sends it into the net. SET POINT for Nadal!
Second serve for the Argentinian and after a couple of shot exchanges, his backhand hits the net and Nadal takes the set. What a rollercoaster this has been!
✅ First Set— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) September 5, 2019
🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal is up 6-4 against Diego Schwartzman. | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/4ODGqbd8JQ
Diego Schwartzman has ruffled some feathers, he is forcing Rafael Nadal to make mistakes. The Spaniard looks far from comfortable.
Nadal stops and takes a lot of time to serve and when he does, Schwartzman takes the lead. He sends a spinning, angled shot to Nadal's backhand and the Spaniard is slow to react and hits it in the net. Schwartzman has two more break points.
Nadal saves them both! On the second break point, Nadal serves it wide and the Argentinian stretches to return. Nadal moves to the net and gets a volley and though Schwartzman reaches the ball, he hits the forehand wide.
An overhead smash and Nadal has the advantage, Nadal is pumped up with that now.
A good serve to the T from Nadal and Schwartzman gets the short return but Nadal misses the easy forehand. We are back to deuce.
What a lob from Diego Schwartzman! Nadal is left absolutely stranded at the net after Schwartzman drew him up front. Deuce No.3 in this Nadal's service game!
Schwartzman sends an easy forehand wide and advantage again for Nadal and this time he makes it count. A massive service hold for the world No.2.
Set 1: Nadal 5-4 Schwartzman
Diego Schwartzman is matching Nadal stroke by stroke at the moment. The spin and angle he is putting behind the ball is troubling Nadal. If Nadal started this match on a train, Schwartzman chased and chased and he has now entered that very train. This has been sensational from the little man.
Set 1: Nadal 4-4 Schwartzman
Going big in the first.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2019
Diego Schwartzman battles back from a 0-4 deficit to get the match back on serve.@dieschwartzman | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/8Ec1l62ytJ
Schwartzman is now finding his flair. He forces Nadal to the baseline and as soon as he gets a short ball, he caresses it with a beautiful net drop to go 30-0 up on Nadal serve.
Schwartzman is raining down winners here! He is bringing a lot of variety on board here and Nadal seems tentative right now. He gives another short ball to Schwartzman and the Argentinian comes to the net and hits the winner. He has THREE break points now!
In his second break point, Schwartzman and Nadal engage in a brilliant rally from the baseline. Schwartzman is not afraid to move forward and take the ball early. He is putting power and angle behind the ball and Nadal hits the forehand wide. WE ARE BACK ON SERVE! What a start to the quarter-final.
Set 1: Nadal 4-3 Schwartzman
Rafael Nadal is not letting up! Schwartzman manages a 30-0 lead in the fifth game of the first set but a shot forehand from him means Nadal punishes it with a brilliant winner.
Nadal hits the net and Schwartzman finally has a couple of break points here.
Nadal saves one break point with a perfect serve on the T.
But Schwartzman makes the second one count as Nadal makes an unforced error, sending his forehand wide.
Set 1: Nadal 4-1 Schwartzman
That's relentless from Rafa! He keeps sending his fiery forehands into Schwartzman's backhands and shortening the angle each time, leading the Argentinian to hit it out eventually.
Trailing 0-30, Schwartzman sends a spinny backhand deep at Nadal, who is unable to control his shot and sends the ball over.
Schwartzman's forehand hits the top of the net and the ball falls on his side, another break point for Nadal!
Schwartzman's slice did Nadal absolutely no trouble, he gets around the ball and hits an angled forehand to draw an error from the Argentinian. Double break up!
Set 1: Nadal 4-0 Schwartzman
Rafael Nadal is up and running in this quarter-final. 15 minutes in and Nadal leads Schwartzman 3-0 in the first set. After a tough battle in Schwartzman's service game to get the break, Nadal easily serves it out to consolidate the break.
Set 1: Nadal 3-0 Schwartzman
All business tonight 👀— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) September 5, 2019
🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal leads Diego Schwartzman 3-0. | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/6HNZsARSdM
Some nerves for Diego Schwartzman early on! Nadal earns a break point on the first service game for Schwartzman but he hits the forehand into the net in reply to Schwartzman spinning forehand and the Argentinian saves the break point.
He earns a game point of his own after that he sends the shot wide and we are back to deuce here.
A brillian down-the-line forehand from Nadal and Schwartzman barely reaches it to send the ball into the net. But a forehand winner to Nadal's forehand and saves another break point.
Schwartzman tries to go for too much and ends up hitting another forehand into the net - a third break point for Nadal here. But the Spaniard still cannot take it - he sends the forehand wide and the game goes on.
Second game point for Schwartzman but Nadal's spinning and topspin-loaded forehand is too much to handle for the Argentinian and he sends the ball over.
And in his fourth break point, Nadal take the second game. A brilliant start for the Spaniard here!
Set 1: Nadal 2-0 Schwartzman
Rafael Nadal takes on Diego Schwartzman in the US Open quarter-final. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the US Open, this is Rafael Nadal's golden chance to get his hands on a fourth title in New York. Nadal last won the US Open in 2017, where he beat South Africa's Kevin Anderson in straight sets. Last year, Nadal had reached the semi-final but had to retire midway due to injury.
Nadal's journey to the quarter-final has been fairly simple, where he beat his opponents in straight sets twice in the first three rounds with his second round being a walkover. He was taken to four sets by Marin Cilic in the pre-quarterfinals but the Spaniard came out with flying colours, even executing a scintillating around the net shot.
Schwartzman also has straight sets victories in the first three rounds before topping Alexander Zverev in the fourth round in four sets. Schwartzman is currently playing some of his best tennis and against Zverev, he lost the first set only to take the next three to advance to the next stage.
The match is being played at the biggest tennis court in the world, Arthur Ashe Stadium.
-
03 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka SL vs NZ 161/920.0 overs 165/619.4 oversNew Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
-
01 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka SL vs NZ 174/420.0 overs 175/519.3 oversNew Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
-
30 Aug - 03 Sep, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 416/10140.1 overs 117/1047.1 oversIndia beat West Indies by 257 runs
-
22 - 26 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 297/1096.4 overs 222/1074.2 oversIndia beat West Indies by 318 runs
-
22 - 25 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes AUS vs ENG 179/1052.1 overs 67/1027.5 oversEngland beat Australia by 1 wicket