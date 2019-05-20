English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Rafael Nadal Waiting to Return to New-Look Roland Garros After Italian Open Title
Rafael Nadal outplayed Novak Djokovic 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 to his win ninth Italian Open title and a 34th Masters crown.
Rafael Nadal warmed up for the French Open with a title in Rome. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Rome: Defending French Open champion Rafael Nadal said Sunday he can't wait to hit the clay courts of Roland Garros after claiming his first title this season and ninth Italian Open trophy.
Nadal defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 for a record 34rd Masters, leaving his vanquished foe to label the Spaniard as "the number one favourite for Roland Garros".
"I am going to be there with time enough, as always," said 32-year-old Nadal, who wants to capture a 12th trophy in Paris.
"I'm going to repeat my normal routines. For sure I can't wait to be there and have the feeling, see the stadium, watch all the new great things that Roland Garros is doing," the 17-time Grand Slam winner said of the rebuilt Philippe Chatrier Centre Court.
"I saw a picture. Looks great. Still open, still not closed. Is a different stadium, but the feeling probably will not be very different.
"This year, I don't see a big difference. The wind is going to be the same as always. Court is still big."
His first title this season, and particularly on his favourite clay surface, is a huge boost for the Spaniard.
"Happy to reach that level in the last tournament before a Grand Slam," said Nadal.
"But, as I said, for me I don't want to talk about Grand Slams now. I never did in the past. Important title, now's the moment to keep going."
Djokovic -- winner at the Madrid Open last week -- gave an error-strewn display in his 54th meeting with second-ranked Nadal, having spent six hours on court in his previous two matches.
"For me, the most important thing is to feel myself playing well and feel myself healthy, with the energy that I need," said Nadal.
"If that happens, experience is that I am going to fight for titles sooner or later."
The 32-year-old had not dropped a set all week before the final taking a 6-0 set from four his five rivals.
"During the last couple of weeks, every day and every week have been better. And here we are finally with this great trophy, an important victory."
Nadal pulled out of Indian Wells with a knee injury, and had not gotten past the semi-finals in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.
"After Indian Wells, there have been some tough moments for me in terms of recovering again," he said.
"I didn't arrive very well prepared to Monte-Carlo. There have been some low moments for me.
"The first round in Barcelona, that was a disaster."
'TRYING TO PEAK'
Nadal had been stunned by Stefanos Tsitsipas, a player 12 years his junior, in the semi-finals in Madrid.
But the Spaniard brushed aside the Greek in the semi-finals in the Italian capital on Friday.
"Yesterday (Saturday against Tsitsipas) was probably was my best match on clay so far this season before today (Sunday), because today I played better than yesterday."
Nadal overtakes Djokovic at the top of the list for Masters wins -- the pair were level at 33 each before Sunday's final -- although the latter still holds a 28-26 career edge.
Djokovic is targetting his fourth Grand Slam in a row after Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open.
The 31-year-old's only title in Paris was in 2016.
"Nadal, number one favourite, without a doubt, then everyone else," said the 15-time Grand Slam winner.
"But I think it's going to be a good tournament. Dominic Thiem is playing some really, really good tennis.
"He can beat anybody really, especially on clay. (Fabio) Fognini also playing great quality tennis. He showed it against Nadal in Monte-Carlo what he's capable of.
"I mean, on a given day, best-of-five, with one day between matches, I think players will have enough time to really be at their best.
"Everyone is trying to peak for Roland Garros, without a doubt.
"I'm looking forward to it. I think it's going to be a great tournament."
Nadal defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 for a record 34rd Masters, leaving his vanquished foe to label the Spaniard as "the number one favourite for Roland Garros".
"I am going to be there with time enough, as always," said 32-year-old Nadal, who wants to capture a 12th trophy in Paris.
"I'm going to repeat my normal routines. For sure I can't wait to be there and have the feeling, see the stadium, watch all the new great things that Roland Garros is doing," the 17-time Grand Slam winner said of the rebuilt Philippe Chatrier Centre Court.
"I saw a picture. Looks great. Still open, still not closed. Is a different stadium, but the feeling probably will not be very different.
"This year, I don't see a big difference. The wind is going to be the same as always. Court is still big."
His first title this season, and particularly on his favourite clay surface, is a huge boost for the Spaniard.
"Happy to reach that level in the last tournament before a Grand Slam," said Nadal.
Just look at the smile on him 😀— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 19, 2019
Congratulations, Rafa! 👏👏
🎥: @RafaelNadal | #ibi19 pic.twitter.com/uhxmwBCl8m
"But, as I said, for me I don't want to talk about Grand Slams now. I never did in the past. Important title, now's the moment to keep going."
Djokovic -- winner at the Madrid Open last week -- gave an error-strewn display in his 54th meeting with second-ranked Nadal, having spent six hours on court in his previous two matches.
"For me, the most important thing is to feel myself playing well and feel myself healthy, with the energy that I need," said Nadal.
"If that happens, experience is that I am going to fight for titles sooner or later."
The 32-year-old had not dropped a set all week before the final taking a 6-0 set from four his five rivals.
"During the last couple of weeks, every day and every week have been better. And here we are finally with this great trophy, an important victory."
Nadal pulled out of Indian Wells with a knee injury, and had not gotten past the semi-finals in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.
"After Indian Wells, there have been some tough moments for me in terms of recovering again," he said.
"I didn't arrive very well prepared to Monte-Carlo. There have been some low moments for me.
"The first round in Barcelona, that was a disaster."
'TRYING TO PEAK'
Nadal had been stunned by Stefanos Tsitsipas, a player 12 years his junior, in the semi-finals in Madrid.
Just LOOK at what this means to @RafaelNadal 👏💪#ibi19 pic.twitter.com/wepSuLxcd5— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 19, 2019
But the Spaniard brushed aside the Greek in the semi-finals in the Italian capital on Friday.
"Yesterday (Saturday against Tsitsipas) was probably was my best match on clay so far this season before today (Sunday), because today I played better than yesterday."
Nadal overtakes Djokovic at the top of the list for Masters wins -- the pair were level at 33 each before Sunday's final -- although the latter still holds a 28-26 career edge.
Djokovic is targetting his fourth Grand Slam in a row after Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open.
The 31-year-old's only title in Paris was in 2016.
"Nadal, number one favourite, without a doubt, then everyone else," said the 15-time Grand Slam winner.
"But I think it's going to be a good tournament. Dominic Thiem is playing some really, really good tennis.
"He can beat anybody really, especially on clay. (Fabio) Fognini also playing great quality tennis. He showed it against Nadal in Monte-Carlo what he's capable of.
"I mean, on a given day, best-of-five, with one day between matches, I think players will have enough time to really be at their best.
"Everyone is trying to peak for Roland Garros, without a doubt.
"I'm looking forward to it. I think it's going to be a great tournament."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: Price, Pics, Features and More
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes Film Festival 2019
- Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results