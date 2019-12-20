Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rafael Nadal Wins ATP Sportsmanship Award For Second Straight Year

Rafael Nadal bagged the ATP Sportsmanship Award for the third time in his career.

IANS

Updated:December 20, 2019, 9:50 PM IST
Rafael Nadal Wins ATP Sportsmanship Award For Second Straight Year
Rafael Nadal. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has been voted the winner of ATP's Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for a second straight year and third time overall. Nadal was honoured with the 2019 ATP Tour No. 1 trophy during the ATP Finals.

Andy Murray, who underwent hip surgery in January, was selected as the Comeback Player of the Year after successfully returning to win the Fever-Tree Championships doubles title at The Queen's Club and the singles title at the European Open in Antwerp.

Swiss master Roger Federer won the Fans' Favourite Award for a record-extending 17th straight year, along with American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan, who won for the 14th time.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini took home Most Improved Player of the Year after climbing to a career-high No. 8 and qualifying for the ATP Finals. His 18-year-old compatriot Jannik Sinner climbed from outside the top 700 to a career-high No. 78 and took the Next Gen ATP Finals title, earning him the Newcomer of the Year award.

Frenchman Gilles Cervara, who guided Russia's Daniil Medvedev to an ATP Tour-best 59 match wins and nine finals in 2019, was named ATP Coach of the Year. Tony Roche was selected as the winner of the inaugural Tim Gullikson Career Coach award, which recognises coaches who have had a significant impact on tennis on and off the court.

Other winners include Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, the year-end ATP Tour No. 1 Doubles Team; Anderson, who received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award; and The Australian's Courtney Walsh, the recipient of the Ron Bookman Media Excellence Award.

