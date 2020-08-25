Raheem Sterling Tests Negative for Covid-19 After Undergoing Test Following Usain Bolt's Positive News

Manchester City man Raheem Sterling underwent a coronavirus test and his results came negative, a day after the news of Usain Bolt's positive test came out. Sterling was one of the attendees of Bolt's birthday party after which the Jamaican legend reportedly tested positive for the virus. Subsequently, Sterling put himself under the test as well.

Sterling reportedly underwent the test in Jamaica itself and Sky Sports journalist Ben Ransom reportedly that a Manchester City source said. "Raheem feels fine and is showing no symptoms." Sterling will undergo the test once again before joining the England national team for international football.

Bolt is yet to explicitly confirm that he has contracted the virus but he took to social media on Monday to said that going by the media reports, he was trying to be responsible and self-isolate. "I did a test on Saturday to leave (Jamaica) because I have work," he said, although he did not confirm he had received the result. "I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe."

Bolt further said that he was asymptomatic and will wait "to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health. Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy."

Just a few days ago, a surprise birthday party was reportedly thrown for Bolt for his family and friends when he turned 34 on August 21. Apart from Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey was also in attendance. Videos and photos surfaced on social media, showing Bolt celebrating his birthday with no one visibly maintaining social distancing or wearing masks.

Usain Bolt's bday party. No social distance, NO masks! 😳😠 pic.twitter.com/ogqUvk1i9r — Verna Reid (@verna_reid) August 23, 2020

Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennet welcomed the birth of daughter Olympia Lightning in May.

Sterling was last seen in action eight days ago in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Lyon, which Manchester City ended up losing shockingly. Sterling missed a sitter during the game as the club lost another brilliant opportunity to go ahead in the tournament and even lay a claim on the elusive trophy.