English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
2-min read
Raikkonen Says Partying Made Him a Better Driver
Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen is now an elder statesman of Formula One but admits he used to be a party animal and says it made him a better driver.
File Image. (Twitter)
Loading...
Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen is now an elder statesman of Formula One but admits he used to be a party animal and says it made him a better driver.
The Finn, known as "Iceman", has won 21 Grand Prix since his debut in 2001 with Sauber, the team -- now named Alfa Romeo -- he will race for again in Melbourne this week after switching from Ferrari.
Over the years, he gained a reputation for his off-track lifestyle, but the 2007 world champion said finding the right work-life balance had benefited him.
"Obviously it's been a joke often," he told the official F1 podcast 'Beyond The Grid' this week when asked about his party lifestyle.
"But I actually think it's more true than a joke that I've often been driving better (after) doing whatever I want between the races than if I'm just not having fun and drinks and stuff."
He added: "Racing and partying -- for me it was normal."
Now 39, Raikkonen put the theory to the test back in 2013 when after finishing second in the Bahrain Grand Prix he went on a 16-day binge before sobering up to finish second in Barcelona.
"That whole summer was more or less racing and partying. It's nothing new -- for me it's normal. Outside it might look a bit weird, but for me, in the past, it was a very normal story," he said.
"I always thought that (it makes you) more relaxed and you need to put more effort and concentration in (on track) because you're a bit unsure," he added when asked about how he dealt with the hangovers. "And then the end result comes better."
Asked if partying had ever had a negative impact on his career, he replied: "Absolutely not."
Raikkonen said that despite being in Formula One for so long, he still enjoyed his job and was looking forward to a new challenge with Alfa Romeo this season after his second stint with Ferrari came to an end.
"I enjoy it, otherwise I wouldn't be here today," he said ahead of the opening race of the year.
"The main thing is the racing and going against each other and doing everything as well as you can.
"It's painful sometimes when you do mistakes or you don't get exactly what you want, but I guess that challenge is also the one that is enjoyable."
After starting his career with Sauber, Raikkonen joined Mclaren before moving in 2007 to Ferrari, where he was crowned world champion.
He left Formula One two years later and spent two years competing in the World Rally Championship, before returning with Lotus in 2012 and then moving back to Ferrari.
The Finn, known as "Iceman", has won 21 Grand Prix since his debut in 2001 with Sauber, the team -- now named Alfa Romeo -- he will race for again in Melbourne this week after switching from Ferrari.
Over the years, he gained a reputation for his off-track lifestyle, but the 2007 world champion said finding the right work-life balance had benefited him.
"Obviously it's been a joke often," he told the official F1 podcast 'Beyond The Grid' this week when asked about his party lifestyle.
"But I actually think it's more true than a joke that I've often been driving better (after) doing whatever I want between the races than if I'm just not having fun and drinks and stuff."
He added: "Racing and partying -- for me it was normal."
Now 39, Raikkonen put the theory to the test back in 2013 when after finishing second in the Bahrain Grand Prix he went on a 16-day binge before sobering up to finish second in Barcelona.
"That whole summer was more or less racing and partying. It's nothing new -- for me it's normal. Outside it might look a bit weird, but for me, in the past, it was a very normal story," he said.
"I always thought that (it makes you) more relaxed and you need to put more effort and concentration in (on track) because you're a bit unsure," he added when asked about how he dealt with the hangovers. "And then the end result comes better."
Asked if partying had ever had a negative impact on his career, he replied: "Absolutely not."
Raikkonen said that despite being in Formula One for so long, he still enjoyed his job and was looking forward to a new challenge with Alfa Romeo this season after his second stint with Ferrari came to an end.
"I enjoy it, otherwise I wouldn't be here today," he said ahead of the opening race of the year.
"The main thing is the racing and going against each other and doing everything as well as you can.
"It's painful sometimes when you do mistakes or you don't get exactly what you want, but I guess that challenge is also the one that is enjoyable."
After starting his career with Sauber, Raikkonen joined Mclaren before moving in 2007 to Ferrari, where he was crowned world champion.
He left Formula One two years later and spent two years competing in the World Rally Championship, before returning with Lotus in 2012 and then moving back to Ferrari.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia | More or Less Sorted For World Cup Except For One Spot: Kohli
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Over-the-top Luxury Car As Nick Jonas' 'Sucker' Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- So Happy For You Sister: Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Congratulates Brie Larson for Captain Marvel
- Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data And Free Calls
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Brings New Weapon, Vehicle, Dynamic Weather And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results