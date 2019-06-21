Rain Most Discussed at 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, According to Social Media Report
A recent study by a social media intelligence company, shows that rain has been the most talked out about aspect of the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Rain has been a major influence in the ongoing World Cup (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: With rain playing spoilsport in this edition of the World Cup in England and Wales, there have been several stories on the #ShameOnICC which has garnered a lot of public interest. Capturing all social media conversations in real time, Germin8 -- a Social Media Intelligence Company -- has released the ICC World Cup 2019 social media insights report.
Fans took to Twitter to show their anger after rain washed off quite a few games and used the hashtag #ShameOnICC to criticise ICC for their poor decision about the selection of the host country.
There were several posts about ICC and how they should have considered all factors including weather when it comes to choosing the venue for World Cup matches.
As per the survey, several comments came in from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Karnataka among others and it has been noticed that people who were commenting on this incident were not the social media influencers as majority of them had a maximum of 250 followers.
After the rain, users also criticised the water management system in England stadiums. They were seen to be complaining about the groundstaff not covering the entire ground but only the pitch. Whereas they felt India is better equipped with resources wherein the whole ground is under covers during rain interruptions.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar's 75-year-old Mother Performing Yoga is the Best Sight on International Yoga Day
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
- Kabir Singh Celeb Reviews: Bollywood Calls Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film Brilliant
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
- Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s