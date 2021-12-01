Rajshree Sancheti Bags Women's Air Rifle Gold at Shooting Nationals

Delhi’s Rajshree Sancheti claimed the women’s 10m air rifle gold at the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in Bhopal on Tuesday. Rajshree finished the eight-woman final with a score of 251.8, more than 1.6 ahead of silver winning Zeena Khitta of Himachal Pradesh at the M.P State Shooting Academy range. Local shooter Shreya Agrawal won bronze after ending with 227.7 following the 22nd shot of the 24-shot final. The junior women’s 10m air rifle crown was won by Tamil Nadu’s R Narmada Nithin, who shot a national finals record score of 252.1 to strike gold. Zeena finished second yet again, while Pahuni Pawar of Karnataka won bronze.

Among prominent names to win on the day at Nationals was the pair of Mairaj Ahmad and Areeba Khan, who claimed the mixed skeet team title in Patiala, getting the better of Punjab’s Gurjoat Singh and Ganemat Sekhon in shoot-off for gold after both pairs had tied at 34-hits a piece.

The Uttar Pradesh pair prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-off.

Rajasthan won bronze through Darshna Rathore, the individual Skeet champions and Anantjeet Singh Naruka.

Also in Delhi’s Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR), Punjab’s Vijayveer Sidhu won gold in the 25m Standard Pistol.

