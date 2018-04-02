GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajyavardhan Rathore Promises Help for Ailing Assam Footballer

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2018, 5:32 PM IST
Guwahati: Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has promised to provide financial help to Assam footballer Sumit Rabha for treating his kidney ailments, the director of a city football club said on Monday.

Both the kidneys of 26-year-old Rabha have been damaged and the matter was brought to the notice of the minister by Guwahati City FC, the club's director Kaustav Chakraborty said in a statement here.

Rabha has represented Assam and plays for several Guwahati-based clubs.

"He needs a kidney transplantation which is very expensive and it is not possible for Rabha's family to bear the costs. We had appealed to the union sports minister on Twitter and thankfully he responded positively," Chakraborty said.

Rathore on Sunday asked the local Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials to get in touch with the young footballer and assured him all support from his ministry. Guwahati SAI director Subhash Basumatary said he would do his best to ensure help for Rabha.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
