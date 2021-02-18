Rajyvardhan Singh Rathore Joins Desi Microblogging App Koo

Athens Olympics silver medalist and former union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday became the latest celebrity to join the made-in-India ‘Koo’ app. Rathore joined Koo, India's purported answer to Twitter after he was urged to 'shoot' his opinions on the platform.

Responding to the app, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist asked his followers if he should switch to Koo, the winner of Atmanirbhar Bharat award. He later posted a screenshot of his first post.

His first Koo post showed him holding the national flag with the caption reading, "My 1st post on a 'Made In India' app would be incomplete without the Indian flag."

Sending across a message of 'nation first', he tweeted that if India comes first in our hearts, then why not the apps made in India. The former Union information and broadcasting minister also asked his followers to follow him on Koo and shared his profile link.

Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka told News18 in an interview that the app has crossed over 3 million downloads, growing 4x in the past six months, and expects the growth to be considerably more exponential from now onward.