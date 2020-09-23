SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ramírez, Indians Clinch Playoff Spot With 5-3 Win Over WSox

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada can't hang onto a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. Reyes was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada can't hang onto a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. Reyes was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

With one swing, Jos Ramrez pushed the Cleveland Indians in the playoffs and strengthened his case for the AL MVP award.

CLEVELAND: With one swing, Jos Ramrez pushed the Cleveland Indians in the playoffs and strengthened his case for the AL MVP award.

Ramrez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox that clinched a postseason berth Tuesday night.

Ramrezs drive to right off Jos Ruiz scored Csar Hernndez and Francisco Lindor, setting off a wild celebration at home plate as the Indians reached the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

Lindor had pulled Cleveland within one on a two-out double that plated Roberto Perez, who began the inning on second base. After Matt Foster (5-1) walked Hernndez, Ruiz entered and gave up the game-ending drive.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 23, 2020, 7:30 AM IST
Next Story
Loading