English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ramkumar Enters Semi-finals of ATP Hall of Fame Open, Paes Knocked Out
India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan entered the semi-final at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport on Thursday to make it his first entry into the last four on the ATP World Tour. The world No. 161 beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-2. Veteran Indian star Leander Paes, who missed the entire clay and the grass court season, made a winning return to competitive tennis with American partner Jamie Cerretani.
Ramkumar Ramanathan. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan entered the semi-final at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport on Thursday to make it his first entry into the last four on the ATP World Tour. The world No. 161 beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-2.
Veteran Indian star Leander Paes, who missed the entire clay and the grass court season, made a winning return to competitive tennis with American partner Jamie Cerretani.
Paes, playing his first match since creating the Davis Cup world record in February for most number of wins in doubles, and Cerretani, defeated Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara 6-4, 6-3 in their opening round of the USD 623,710 hard court event.
Paes and his American partner Jamie Cerretani suffered a 3-6 6-7 (3) loss to giant-killers Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Austin Crajicek in the doubles quarterfinals. Jeevan and Austin, who had toppled top seeds Nicholas Monroe and John-Patrick Smith in the first round, will face fourth seeds Spain’s Marcelo Arevalo and Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the semifinals.
In-form Divij Sharan and his partner Jackson Withrow, seeded second, defeated Australia’s Matthew Ebden and Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky 7-6 (4) 6-3 to set up a semifinal clash with New Zealand’s Artem Sitak and Israel’s Janathan Erlich. Artem and Janathan saw off third seeds India’s Purav Raja and British Ken Skupski 4-6 6-3 10-8 in a thrilling quarterfinal contest.
Also Watch
Veteran Indian star Leander Paes, who missed the entire clay and the grass court season, made a winning return to competitive tennis with American partner Jamie Cerretani.
Paes, playing his first match since creating the Davis Cup world record in February for most number of wins in doubles, and Cerretani, defeated Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara 6-4, 6-3 in their opening round of the USD 623,710 hard court event.
Paes and his American partner Jamie Cerretani suffered a 3-6 6-7 (3) loss to giant-killers Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Austin Crajicek in the doubles quarterfinals. Jeevan and Austin, who had toppled top seeds Nicholas Monroe and John-Patrick Smith in the first round, will face fourth seeds Spain’s Marcelo Arevalo and Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the semifinals.
In-form Divij Sharan and his partner Jackson Withrow, seeded second, defeated Australia’s Matthew Ebden and Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky 7-6 (4) 6-3 to set up a semifinal clash with New Zealand’s Artem Sitak and Israel’s Janathan Erlich. Artem and Janathan saw off third seeds India’s Purav Raja and British Ken Skupski 4-6 6-3 10-8 in a thrilling quarterfinal contest.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak Movie Tweet Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Recreate the Magic of Sairat?
- OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories
- Hyundai Kona SUV Iron Man Edition Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2018
- Munna Bhai 3: After Playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit?
- WhatsApp Will Modify Content Verification Method Used in Mexican Elections For India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...