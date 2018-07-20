English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ramkumar Enters Semi-finals of ATP Hall of Fame Open, Paes Starts Well
India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan entered the semi-final at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport on Thursday to make it his first entry into the last four on the ATP World Tour. The world No. 161 beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-2. Veteran Indian star Leander Paes, who missed the entire clay and the grass court season, made a winning return to competitive tennis with American partner Jamie Cerretani.
Ramkumar Ramanathan. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan entered the semi-final at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport on Thursday to make it his first entry into the last four on the ATP World Tour. The world No. 161 beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-2.
Veteran Indian star Leander Paes, who missed the entire clay and the grass court season, made a winning return to competitive tennis with American partner Jamie Cerretani.
Paes, playing his first match since creating the Davis Cup world record in February for most number of wins in doubles, and Cerretani, defeated Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara 6-4, 6-3 in their opening round of the USD 623,710 hard court event.
Paes and his partner are now up against giant-killers Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Austin Crajicek, who toppled top seeds Nicholas Monroe and John-Patrick Smith 5-7, 6-1, 10-8.
Jeevan has a good record playing against Paes, winning twice against the Indian legend this season -- at Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune and at Dallas Challenger.
Also advancing to the quarterfinals was in-form Divij Sharan, who along with partner Jackson Withrow, seeded second, beat Martin Redlicki and Evan Zhu 6-3, 6-3. Third seeds Purav Raja and Ken Skupski also moved to the last-eight with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Ruben Bemelmans and Denis Kudla.
Also Watch
Veteran Indian star Leander Paes, who missed the entire clay and the grass court season, made a winning return to competitive tennis with American partner Jamie Cerretani.
Paes, playing his first match since creating the Davis Cup world record in February for most number of wins in doubles, and Cerretani, defeated Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara 6-4, 6-3 in their opening round of the USD 623,710 hard court event.
Paes and his partner are now up against giant-killers Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Austin Crajicek, who toppled top seeds Nicholas Monroe and John-Patrick Smith 5-7, 6-1, 10-8.
Jeevan has a good record playing against Paes, winning twice against the Indian legend this season -- at Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune and at Dallas Challenger.
Also advancing to the quarterfinals was in-form Divij Sharan, who along with partner Jackson Withrow, seeded second, beat Martin Redlicki and Evan Zhu 6-3, 6-3. Third seeds Purav Raja and Ken Skupski also moved to the last-eight with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Ruben Bemelmans and Denis Kudla.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Accused of Rs 12 Lakh Jewellery Fraud; Actress Calls It a 'Tactic' of Her Haters
- Xiaomi And Samsung Clock Record Smartphone Shipments in India: Canalys
- Singer Lucky Ali's Cryptic Tweet About Chemotherapy Leaves Fans Shocked; See His Post Here
- Mr Bean's Death Hoax Was Just An Attempt to Steal Your Data
- Railways Blames Corrosion, Excess Load Allowed by BMC for Mumbai Bridge Collapse