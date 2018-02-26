Ramkumar Ramanathan Achieves Career-best Rank, Yuki Drops

Ramkumar Ramanathan on Monday achieved his career-best ranking of 133rd position after jumping seven places even as country's top ranked tennis player Yuki Bhambri dropped four places to 105.The 23-year-old Ramkumar had earned 12 points for qualifying into the main draw of the ATP Delray Beach Open but had lost in the first round. Yuki fell in the qualifying event for the Dubai Duty Free championships on Sunday.Young Sumit Nagal, who also failed to cross the qualifiers in Dubai, lost four places to be 220. The next best Indian on the ATP singles chart was left-handed Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who gained 10 places to reach 232.In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna continues to be India's top ranked player at number 20 and was followed by Divij Sharan (54), Leander Paes and (52). In the women's ranking, Ankita Raina (250) gained five places to get back to top-250 while Karman Kaur Thandi was unchanged at 281.In the doubles, injured Sania Mirza moved up a spot to number 13.