Ramkumar Ramanathan Exits from Hall of Fame Open in Second Round
Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Ugo Humbert in straights sets to be knocked out of the Hall of Fame Open. The exit in the second round is expected to affect his ATP ranking.
File image of Ramkumar Ramanathan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Newport: Ramkumar Ramanathan made a second-round exit from the ATP Hall of Fame Open following a straight-set defeat against Ugo Humbert, a result which will severely impact his singles ranking.
Ramkumar, who was a runner-up here last year but played as a Qualifier this year, lost 6-7(5) 0-6 to the French fourth seed and world number 48.
Ramkumar was defending 150 ranking points and is likely to slip to 181 from his current 134 position on the ATP singles chart.
Meanwhile, veteran Leander Paes and his Kiwi partner Marcus Daniell have reached the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind 2-6 6-2 10-5 win over Australian pair of Luke Saville and Max Purcell.
They next face Matthew Ebden and Robert Lindstedt.
