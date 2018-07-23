English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ramkumar Ramanathan Finishes Runners-up as Johnson Wins Newport Title
Ramkumar Ramanathan’s dream run ended in the final of the Hall of Fame Open as Steve Johnson beat the Indian 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the rain-delayed final. Playing his first final on the ATP world tour, Ramanathan looked in fine form before the third seeded American beat him at the Hall of Fame Classic grass court tournament in Newport, Rhode Island on Sunday.
Ramkumar Ramanathan (Reuters)
New Delhi: Ramkumar Ramanathan’s dream run ended in the final of the Hall of Fame Open as Steve Johnson beat the Indian 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the rain-delayed final. Playing his first final on the ATP world tour, Ramanathan looked in fine form before the third seeded American beat him at the Hall of Fame Classic grass court tournament in Newport, Rhode Island on Sunday.
The 28-year-old American earned his fourth career ATP title and second of the season, winning 83 percent of his first serves in the one hour, 59 minute hour match on the grass courts.
"I have been fortunate enough to win a couple of times," said Johnson, who won the clay court tournament in Houston in April. "This is my first one as married man so now I can go home and share this with my wife."
Johnson, who breezed through the draw without dropping more than three games in a set heading into the final, closed out the match with a blistering forehand winner down the line.
"He came out and served great," Johnson said of Ramanathan. "He was phenomenal around the net and I was just happy to take care of my one chance in the first set and get a lead and buckle down in the third."
Johnson, who had one prior grass court title, had never moved past the quarter-finals in three previous main draw appearances at Newport.
Johnson had to receive treatment in the second set for a sore shoulder after a hard tumble to the ground.
"I fell awkwardly on my shoulder, it just stung for a bit," he said.
Ramanathan, who is ranked 161st in the world, was attempting to become the first Indian ATP titlist since Leander Paes was victorious at the same tournament two decades ago.
"I am going to keep going, giving my best, and next time I am going to win the title," said Ramanathan, who blasted 10 aces.
Somdev Devvarman was the last Indian to advance to a title clash on the ATP World Tour in Johannesburg in 2011 when he lost to current Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson.
