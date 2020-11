Ramos Misses 2 Penalties, Spain Draws With Switzerland 1-1

BASEL, Switzerland: Sergio Ramos had two penalty kicks saved in his European record 177th game for Spain before a late goal by Gerard Moreno earned a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday.

Both Ramos spot kicks in the 57th and 80th minutes were saved by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer diving to his right. The second was a softly struck chip shot that stayed low.

Ramos earned the first penalty by heading the ball against a defenders arm, and Swiss defender Nico Elvedi was sent off for fouling lvaro Morata to concede the second.

Switzerland was hanging on with 10 men to protect the lead earned in the 26th by Remo Freulers smart half-volley into the top corner.

The leveller in the 89th came from substitute Moreno’s shot after racing on to a cross from Sergio Reguilon.

The point dropped Spain into second place in top-tier Group 4, one point behind Germany which beat Ukraine 3-1. Spain hosts Germany on Tuesday in Seville.

Switzerland stays in last place and can avoid relegation to the Nations League second tier by beating Ukraine on Tuesday.

Ramos had an eventful 177th appearance to set a European record in mens soccer, beating Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffons mark.

The Spain captain made a key goal-line clearance early in the second half, rescuing goalkeeper Unai Simn who missed the ball charging 10 meters (yards) out of his penalty box.

Two minutes later, Ramos earned the spot kick by heading the ball against the arm of Ricardo Rodriguez jumping in front of him.

Switzerland led when forward Breel Embolo burst down the right flank, collecting a pass from Edimilson Fernandes.

Embolos pass found midfielder Freuler for a half-volley shot that rose and floated into the far top corner of the net.

Fernandes, a midfielder, was used as a right back after teammate Silvan Widmer tested positive for COVID-19 . The Swiss Football Association said all of the squad had negative results in rapid tests on Saturday afternoon.

