1-MIN READ

Ramos-Viñolas Only Seeded Player To Reach Sardegna Open QF

Ramos-Viñolas Only Seeded Player To Reach Sardegna Open QF

Albert RamosViolas became the only seeded player to reach the quarterfinals of the Forte Village Sardegna Open with a 60, 63 victory over Corentin Moutet on Thursday.

SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, Sardinia: Albert Ramos-Violas became the only seeded player to reach the quarterfinals of the Forte Village Sardegna Open with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Corentin Moutet on Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Ramos-Violas of Spain next faces Italian Marco Cecchinato, who beat seventh-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Third-seeded Casper Ruud was also eliminated on Thursday, losing 6-2, 6-1 to Yannick Hanfmann.

Hanfmann will play Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals after the Italian teenager beat compatriot Andrea Pellegrino 6-2, 6-1.

The 18-year-old Musetti made a splash at last months Italian Open where he beat former top-five players Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori in succession.

Top-seeded Fabio Fognini withdrew from the tournament Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The tournament was installed in the ATP calendar as a one-time only event amid the pandemic.

  • First Published: October 15, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
