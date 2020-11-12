Rams Host Seahawks In SoFi's Inaugural NFC West Matchup

SEATTLE (6-2) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE Rams by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD Seahawks 5-3; Rams 4-4

SERIES RECORD Seahawks lead 24-20

LAST MEETING Rams beat Seahawks 28-12, Dec. 8, 2019, at Los Angeles

LAST WEEK Bills beat Seahawks 44-34; Rams had bye, lost to Dolphins 28-17 on Nov. 1

AP PRO32 RANKING Seahawks No. 7, Rams No. 10

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE OVERALL (3), RUSH (14), PASS (1).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE OVERALL (32), RUSH (4), PASS (32).

RAMS OFFENSE OVERALL (6), RUSH (7), PASS (13).

RAMS DEFENSE OVERALL (2), RUSH (5), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES It’s the first NFC West game in the history of SoFi Stadium, where the Rams are still unbeaten. … Los Angeles has won four of the rivals’ last five meetings, and Sean McVay is 4-2 against Pete Carroll. … Russell Wilson committed at least four turnovers in a game — two fumbles, two interceptions — last week against Buffalo for only the third time in his career. Previous two were against Green Bay. … Wilson is 32-8 in his career when coming off of a loss, including a 37-27 win over San Francisco two weeks ago following Seattles first setback this season. … Wilson needs two touchdown passes to join Drew Brees and Brett Favre as the only QBs with 30 or more TD passes in four consecutive seasons. … Seattle is still uncertain on the status of RBs Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring), meaning rookie DeeJay Dallas could again be the primary running back. Dallas had just seven carries but scored a rushing TD for the second straight game against Buffalo. … WR DK Metcalf has four games of at least 100 yards receiving this season, and has at least 90 yards receiving in seven of eight games. Metcalf is the first player since Adam Thielen in 2018 to have 90 or more yards receiving in seven of the first eight games. Metcalf is second in the league in yards, tied for second in TDs and third in yards per catch. … Seattle has the worst pass defense in the league, giving up 362.1 yards per game through the air. Three quarterbacks have thrown for more than 400 yards against Seattle this season, including Josh Allens 415 yards last week. … DE Carlos Dunlap had one sack and three tackles for loss last week in his Seattle debut. Seattle had seven sacks against Buffalo, the most since a 2013 win over Arizona when the Seahawks also had seven. … SS Jamal Adams returned from a groin injury and had 1 sacks vs. the Bills. His 15 career sacks are the most by a defensive back in the first 50 career games since sacks became an official stat in 1982. … The Rams are coming off their bye week and a discouraging 28-17 loss at Miami. … The Rams are second in the NFL in fewest points allowed (19.0), yards allowed (291.9) and yards passing allowed (197.9). … DT Aaron Donald is tied for the NFL lead with nine of the Rams’ 25 sacks. … Los Angeles has only committed 33 penalties for 278 yards, both the second-fewest totals in the league. … The Rams’ defense has allowed only one touchdown on an opponent’s opening drive this season, and just two touchdowns in the second half all season. … Los Angeles’ kicking situation is still shaky after Kai Forbath badly missed a field goal attempt in his debut two weeks ago. … The Rams are 30-0 under McVay when leading at halftime. … Fantasy tip: Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are being covered by the NFL’s worst pass defense. Kupp was targeted a whopping 21 times by Jared Goff in the Rams’ last game. Play accordingly, if you can.

