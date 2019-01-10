English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ramsey Set to Swap Arsenal for Juventus
Italian champions Juventus are set to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey at the end of the season on a free transfer, according to reports in the British and Italian media.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Italian champions Juventus are set to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey at the end of the season on a free transfer, according to reports in the British and Italian media.
Ramsey has made more than 250 appearances since joining the Gunners from Cardiff City in 2008, but the Wales international has failed to agree on a new deal with the London club in the final year of his contract.
The impasse has enabled the 28-year-old to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since Jan. 1.
The reports added that Juventus were set to pay the player 140,000 pounds ($179,074) per week, a fee that would make Ramsey the club's second-highest earner behind Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ramsey has made 18 league appearances this season, scoring twice, including a memorable strike against Fulham in October that was regarded by many as an early contender for goal of the season.
The reports added that while manager Unai Emery was keen to retain Ramsey, Arsenal need to keep their 200 million pound ($255.64 million) wage bill under control, leaving the club's longest serving player open to leave on a free transfer.
Ramsey's signing would be seen as a shrewd piece of business by Juventus, who are nine points clear at the top of the Serie A as they chase an eighth straight title.
Ramsey has made more than 250 appearances since joining the Gunners from Cardiff City in 2008, but the Wales international has failed to agree on a new deal with the London club in the final year of his contract.
The impasse has enabled the 28-year-old to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since Jan. 1.
The reports added that Juventus were set to pay the player 140,000 pounds ($179,074) per week, a fee that would make Ramsey the club's second-highest earner behind Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ramsey has made 18 league appearances this season, scoring twice, including a memorable strike against Fulham in October that was regarded by many as an early contender for goal of the season.
The reports added that while manager Unai Emery was keen to retain Ramsey, Arsenal need to keep their 200 million pound ($255.64 million) wage bill under control, leaving the club's longest serving player open to leave on a free transfer.
Ramsey's signing would be seen as a shrewd piece of business by Juventus, who are nine points clear at the top of the Serie A as they chase an eighth straight title.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
-
Wednesday 19 December , 2018
WATCH | West Indies Has Become this Assembly Line of Production of T20 Cricketers: Kalra
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Wednesday 19 December , 2018 WATCH | West Indies Has Become this Assembly Line of Production of T20 Cricketers: Kalra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results