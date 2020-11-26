RAN vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League Group D Match, Rangers vs Real Benfica- Playing XI, Football

Rangers will play hosts to Benfica in a UEFA Europa League Group D clash at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Both the two sides are level on points and this will be a top of the table clash.

In the reverse fixture, Rangers went into a 3-1 lead after Nicolas Otamendi was sent off, but they were pegged back by a late spurt of goals from Rafa Silva and Darwin Nunez.

After that game, Steven Gerrard's men have been on a rampage and have scored 12 goals in two Scottish Premier League games – they have already won 8-0 against Hamilton Academical, and then 4-0 against Aberdeen.

Benfica, on the other hand, have lost 3-2 to Braga in the league, and they registered a win against Paredes 1-0 in the Portuguese cup over the weekend.

UEFA Europa League Rangers vs Benfica: RAN vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Gerrard will have a fit and firing squad at his disposal, barring Nikola Katic, who is still recovering from a ruptured ACL.

For Benfica, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi is serving his suspension when he picked up a red card in the reverse fixture three weeks ago.

Adel Taarabt has tested positive for COVID-19 and hence, this has ruled him out for this match. Also, midfielder Julian Weigl and striker Darwin Nunez have both tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

UEFA Europa League Rangers vs Benfica Dream 11 Team

UEFA Europa League RAN vs BEN, Rangers vs Benfica Dream11 Captain: Roofe

UEFA Europa League RAN vs BEN, Rangers vs Benfica Dream11 Vice-Captain: Nunez

UEFA Europa League RAN vs BEN, Rangers vs Benfica Dream11 Goalkeeper: Odysseas,

UEFA Europa League RAN vs BEN, Rangers vs Benfica Dream11 Defender: Barisic, Tavernier, Balogun,

UEFA Europa League RAN vs BEN, Rangers vs Benfica Dream11 Midfielder: Soares, Pizzi, Arfield, Davis,

UEFA Europa League RAN vs BEN, Rangers vs Benfica Dream11 Striker: Nunez, Roofe, Pedrinho

UEFA Europa League RAN vs BEN, Rangers Predicted XI vs Benfica: Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

UEFA Europa League RAN vs BEN, Benfica Predicted XI vs Rangers: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Diogo Goncalves, Jardel, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo; Gabriel Pires, Pizzi, Everton, Rafa Silva; Haris Seferovic, Luca Waldschmidt