Randy Orton Could Be WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam Opponent: Report

There has been plenty of speculation as to who will face WWE champion Drew McIntyre in SummerSlam - traditionally the company's second-biggest pay-per-view event after WrestleMania.

A report in WrestleTalks suggests that Randy Orton - who is fresh off a victory over Edge in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at Backlash - will be pitted against the Scottish Psycopath.

However, original plans for Orton were very different. The 'Apex Predator' was supposed to face Edge in a third match at SummerSlam but those plans were put on hold due to Edge suffering a triceps tear which will require surgery.

When that happened, Orton was reportedly pitching a match with one of NXT's top superstars - with Adam Cole and Tomasso Ciampa likeliest to get the nod to work with the third-generation superstar.

However, a lack of heels on RAW means Orton will be used as McIntyre's next opponent. That doesn't mean that a match between Orton and Ciampa/Cole won't happen in the future but it won't happen at SummerSlam.

Rumours also suggest that Brock Lesnar - who lost the WWE Championship to McIntyre at WrestleMania - is also likely to make his return during SummerSlam.

This naturally has led to speculation that he might face McIntyre in a rematch of their WrestleMania main event. However, there is also the possibility that he could work with another of RAW's top stars like Bobby Lashley.

A Lesnar-Lashley match would be an easy sell given both of them boast a similar pedigree in mixed martial arts (MMA) - Lashley had a successful run in Bellator MMA while Lesnar has been UFC Champion in the past.