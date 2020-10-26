The Viper Randy Orton claimed his 14th title in WWE to equal Triple H for joint second-most titles won in WWE behind John Cena and Ric Flair, who are tied at the top with 16 title wins. Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event of Hell in a Cell while in other results Tribal Chief Roman Reigns completed yet another title defense beating cousin Jey Uso for the Universal Title.

Sasha Banks ended Bayley's record reign as the Women's Smackdown champion while Otis lost his Money in the Bank Contract to The Miz after a betrayal by his former tag team partner Tucker. Back to the main event, Orton dominated the match with McIntyre keep coming back. McIntyre took a big bump off the cage on to the announcers' desk as well

WWE Hell in a Cell Full Results

WWE Universal Championship Inside Hell in a Cell: Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso - Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso via verbal submission in order to retain the title. This match was quite interesting as it began with the two cousins doing a lot of talking. All in all, the outing was a delight for WWE fans.

WWE Championship Inside Hell in a Cell: Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton: Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton through pinfall in order to claim the title. The match was interesting in more ways than one after Randy Orton attacked Drew McIntyre disguised as a cameraman. This style of entry and attack was different from the previous two that he has been a part of.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Inside Hell in a Cell: Sasha Banks defeated Bayley to win the title. She beat her opponent through submission. In this outing, one cannot miss out on giving credit to Sasha’s presence of mind. We see proof of it after Sasha Banks grabbed Bayley's steel chair and threw it out. This basically meant that Bayley was stripped out of her biggest advantages.

Elias vs Jeff Hardy: Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by disqualification. This was perhaps one of the boring outings of the night. During the course of the outing, there were barely any moves that could possibly keep the viewers glued. It was one of those matches where it seemed either of the two were not ready to take a loss to their credit.

The Miz defeated Otis to win the Money in the Bank Briefcase contract. Morrison was about to use the Money in the Bank briefcase to hit Otis but was caught by the referee, who ejected him from ringside.