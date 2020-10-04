Ranfurly Shield Moves Again After Helter-skelter Challenges

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand rugbys premier challenge trophy, the Ranfurly Shield, has changed hands for the third time in as many weeks in an almost unprecedented run of wins by challenging teams.

Hawkes Bay province beat Otago 28-9 on Sunday to claim the Shield for the sixth time in their history and the first since 2014.

Otago had taken the Shield only a week earlier from Taranaki who, in turn, had lifted the Shield from Canterbury, who had been holders at the start of the season.

Hawkes Bay were helped to victory as Otago lost one player to a red card and another to a yellow in critical stages of the Sunday’s match. They now face the prospect of defending the Shield against Northland province on Oct. 16.

