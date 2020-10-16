News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Rangers Agree To Terms With Goalie Alexandar Georgiev

The New York Rangers agreed to terms Thursday with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on a new contract.

NEW YORK: The New York Rangers agreed to terms Thursday with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on a $4.85 million, two-year contract.

Georgiev will count $2.425 million against the salary cap for the next two seasons after getting this deal done as a restricted free agent. The 24-year-old is expected to back up Igor Shesterkin next season after the Rangers bought out longtime face of the franchise Henrik Lundqvist.

Georgiev went 17-14-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 34 games last season. He has a 3.00 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 77 career NHL games, all with the Rangers.

The only Bulgaria-born player in league history signed with New York as a free agent in 2017 after going undrafted.

The Rangers added veteran Keith Kinkaid in free agency early this month to give them depth in goal beyond Shesterkin and Georgiev.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • First Published: October 16, 2020, 2:15 AM IST
