Rangers Agree To Terms With Ryan Strome On $9M, 2-year Deal

The New York Rangers avoided arbitration with center Ryan Strome on Thursday, agreeing to terms on a $9 million, twoyear contract.

NEW YORK: The New York Rangers avoided arbitration with center Ryan Strome on Thursday, agreeing to terms on a $9 million, two-year contract.

Strome will count $4.5 million against the salary cap through the 2022 season after he and the team got a deal done prior to his arbitration hearing scheduled for later Thursday.

The 27-year-old set a career high last season with 59 points on 18 goals and 41 assists. Strome has 254 points in 491 career regular-season games with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers.

Extending Strome keeps intact the Rangers core that exceeded expectations last season by qualifying for the expanded NHL playoffs.

  • First Published: November 05, 2020, 23:15 IST
