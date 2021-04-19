Rangers End Celtic's Last Chance of Silverware in Scottish Cup

Rangers compounded Celtic’s miserable season by ending their Glasgow rivals’ four-year hold on the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win at Ibrox on Sunday. Steven Davis opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard’s men before a Jonjoe Kenny own goal gave Celtic a mountain to climb. The visitors’ day was summed up when Odsonne Edouard’s penalty 11 minutes from time was saved by Allan McGregor as Rangers eased into the quarter-finals. After winning four consecutive domestic trebles, Celtic will now end a campaign without silverware for the first time since 2009/10. Rangers had already ended the Hoops’ hold of the Scottish Premiership and were keen to show the shift in power across the Glasgow divide with a bright start.

Davis did not show his age at 36 as he acrobatically hooked the ball into the net after just 10 minutes after Joe Aribo’s initial effort had been blocked.

Celtic enjoyed more possession and efforts on goal across the 90 minutes, but once again paid for missing their chances at one end and defensive lapses at the other.

Centre-back Stephen Welsh should have celebrated signing a new four-year contract this week when he turned the ball away from goal rather than equalise midway through the first-half.

Another Celtic defender then found the net at the wrong end as Everton loanee Kenny turned Aribo’s cross into his own net.

Celtic’s star striker Edouard also failed to take his chance to set up a grandstand finish when Aribo was penalised for handball inside his own box.

The French under-21 international has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this week with Arsenal, Leicester and West Ham reportedly interested.

But he could not add to his 20 goals this season as McGregor saved from the spot.

Rangers are now strong favourites to secure a league and cup double and will face St Johnstone in the last eight.

