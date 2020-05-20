Ranveer Singh Gets Corrected by Jinder Mahal on His WWE Throwback Post

WWE superstar Jinder Mahal gave way to some tongue in cheek banter with Bollywood mega star Ranveer Singh as he commented on the latter's post about his WWE, then known as WWF, memories.

Ranveer Singh posted his childhood photograph where he was wearing a WWE Championship belt replica and had a Hulk Hogan poster on the wall in the background. He was mimicing Hulk Hogan from the poster in the photograph.

He captioned the photo as, "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!" #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life. had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan."

Ranveer's Instagram post saw great traction from other big names of the industry. From celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Aditi Rao Hydari to Huma S Qureshi, Sikander Kher and Esha Deol, everyone commenting on his picture and admired his childhood love for WWE and Hulk Hogan.



This social media frenzy struck a personal chord with none other than the WWE Superstar from India, Jinder Mahal, who corrected the Bollywood star by leaving a comment on the actor's picture.

Jinder Mahal rectified Ranveer's words "WWF was Life" and wrote, "You're wrong Ranveer, @WWE IS Life."

Jinder Mahal is one of the first Indian origin wrestlers to carve a distinct place for India on the global map of WWE by winning a WWE Championship. At Backlash 2017, Jinder Mahal reigned supreme against 13-time WWE Champion Randy Orton to win his first ever WWE Championship. The superstar is currently signed under WWE's RAW brand.

Last year, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman had called out Ranveer for using a rendition of his copyright catchphrase 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat', in a twisted manner.