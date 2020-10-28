News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Raptors Rookie Davis Charged With Assaulting Woman In NYC

Raptors Rookie Davis Charged With Assaulting Woman In NYC

Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis was arrested in New York on charges of assaulting a woman and criminal mischief, police said Wednesday.

NEW YORK: Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis was arrested in New York on charges of assaulting a woman and criminal mischief, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at a luxury high-rise in midtown Manhattan, where a 20-year-old woman told police she went to visit her boyfriend and the two got into a verbal dispute, a police spokeswoman said.

Davis then hit the woman in the face, hurting her eye, and grabbed her phone and broke its screen, Detective Sophia Mason said in a statement.

Davis was awaiting arraignment, and there was no immediate word on whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

The Raptors said they were aware of reports about the incident and were gathering more information.

Davis, a 23-year-old guard, played at Ole Miss before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent before the start of the 2019-20 season. He averaged 7.5 points per game and was named to the leagues All-Rookie Second Team.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 28, 2020, 22:15 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...