Rassie van der Dussen: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Rassie van der Dussen is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen in action. (Image: Reuters)
Rassie van der Dussen, whose full name is Hendrik Erasmus van der Dussen is a South African cricketer. He was born on February 7, 1989 in Pretoria. He is 30 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a right-handed one and his bowling style is legbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Lions, North West, Northerns, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Vancouver Knights.
Rassie van der Dussen has played in 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 403 runs at an average of 80.60. His highest score is 93. He has scored 0 centuries and 5 half-centuries.
He has no international bowling experience.
van der Dussen made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Port Elizabeth on January 19, 2019 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval on June 02, 2019.
This Rassie van der Dussen: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 5, 2019.
