News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Ravens CB Smith Unharmed After Being Robbed At Gunpoint
1-MIN READ

Ravens CB Smith Unharmed After Being Robbed At Gunpoint

Ravens CB Smith Unharmed After Being Robbed At Gunpoint

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was unharmed after he and his family were robbed at gunpoint in California earlier this week.

OWINGS MILLS, Md.: Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was unharmed after he and his family were robbed at gunpoint in California earlier this week.

The robbery occurred Tuesday night at a hotel after Smith had arrived at Los Angeles International Airport.

In a statement, the Ravens said: We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe.

It was unclear if Smith was specifically targeted by the assailant.

The 32-year-old Smith has played for the Ravens since being drafted in the first round out of Colorado in 2011. He was given a one-year extension in late December.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...