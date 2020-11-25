Ravens-Steelers Game Moved From Thursday Night To Sunday

The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers has been switched to Sunday because of coronavirus issues with Baltimore.

The NFL announced the move Wednesday, but did not specify a time of game nor which network would televise it. Previously, it was scheduled for NBC’s prime-time telecast.

Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Ravens also have been doing team work virtually.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was one of several Steelers to express his unhappiness with the move.

First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team cant get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh, he posted on social media.

Also, the Cleveland Browns were practicing in shifts and holding players out as a precaution while dealing with a new round of COVID-19 issues.

The team temporarily closed its headquarters in Berea, Ohio, after another yet-to-be identified player tested positive. The Browns are conducting contact tracing to see if others players were exposed to the infected player.

In the meantime, coach Kevin Stefanksi said practice ahead of Sunday’s game at Jacksonville will be spaced out to reduce the risk of possible spread. Rain has forced the workout to be held in the team’s indoor field house, which is also being used as a weight room due to COVID protocols.

Well space this out a little bit, Stefanski said. Well bring in the offense, let them get a lift, get them out on the field in the field house to work out, get an individual period and move them around. And then well bring the defense in and have a similar schedule. So well space the two groups out.

The Browns (7-3) already have four players, including star defensive end Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID list. Garrett missed Sunday’s win over Philadelphia and he’ll also sit out this week’s game against the Jaguars (1-9).

Stefanski has not provided any specifics on Garrett’s condition, but said it’s possible the 24-year-old who has 9 1/2 sacks, could return for the Dec. 6 game against Tennessee.

Cleveland’s defense responded without Garrett and had five sacks, a safety and returned an interception for a touchdown in the 22-17 win over the Eagles. Defensive end Olivier Vernon had three sacks and the safety and was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Stefanski said fullback Andy Janovich and defensive end Joe Jackson will also miss this week’s game. Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard has a chance to be activated from the COVID list this week, Stefanski said.

This has been a steady, familiar pattern for the Browns, who have had to shut down their headquarters several times in the past few weeks to do contact tracing as the virus continues to wreak havoc across the NFL and country.

The guys are adapting, theyre being flexible, Stefanski said. (Offensive coordinator) Coach Van Pelt showed a picture of Stretch Armstrong this morning, and thats who we are, and thats whove got to be.”

Stefanski said top cornerback Denzel Ward, who injured his calf against the Eagles, could miss a couple of games with the latest injury to strike Cleveland’s secondary.

Ward picked off Carson Wentz late in Sunday’s win and leads the league with 15 passes defensed. The Browns have been without rookie safety Grant Delpit this season after he ruptured an Achilles tendon in training camp as well as starting cornerback Greedy Williams, who remains sidelined with a nerve injury in his shoulder.

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner and Sports Writers Tom Withers and Will Graves contributed.

