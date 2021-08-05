Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev, Gold Medal Match, Men’s 57kg Wrestling, Tokyo Olympics: Tale of the Tape, Head-to-Head Records

India’s Ravi Dahiya will meet Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev for the gold medal match in Men’s 57kg wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics today, with a chance to become India’s second-ever individual Olympic gold medallist and first-ever wrestler to achieve the feat at the Games. Dahiya flew under the radar for most of the Olympic build-up with the likes of Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Vinesh Phogat in the spotlight as potential medal winners for the country in Tokyo. But, Dahiya made short work of his opponents in the preliminary and quarters before making a stunning comeback against Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakistan. On the cusp of history, Dahiya,23, will have to get the better of two-time world championship gold-medallist Uguev.

Here’s the tale of the tape for one of the biggest wrestling matches at the Olympics for India

Ravi Dahiya is the reigning Asian Champion in the men’s 57kg freestyle category and a bronze medallist at the 2019 World championships. He was silver medallist at the U23 World Championship in 2018 and heading into the Games reached the final and won a couple of ranking series in 61 kg. In the pre-quarters and quarters, Dahiya defeated Colombia Oscar Eduardo and Gerogi Valentinov of Bulgaria by technical superiority. In the finals, he was up against the experienced Sanayev and after trailing 2-9, he pinned the Kazak wrestler in the dying moments of the bout to make it to the Final

Uguev, 26, is a two-time World Championship gold medallist (2018 and 2019) in this weight category and came third in the European Games in 2019 and finished at the podium at the European championships in 2019 and 2018. Uguev won all his bout via points and conceded in all of them. He beat USA’s Thomas Patrick 5-4 in pre-quarters, Gulomjon Abdullev of Uzbekistan 6-6 in quarters, and Reza Artinagharchi of Iran 8-3 in the semis.

The two last met in the semifinal at the 2019 World Championships, with the ROC athlete taking the victory, 6-4. While Dahiya is seeded 4th in the competition, Uguev is seeded 2nd.

The bout is scheduled for 4:20 PM IST on Thursday, August 5. The match will be played on mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bouts can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that Indians can also watch it on the DD National channel.

Ravi Dahiya Profile

Hailing from Nahri village in Haryana’s Sonipat district, Dahiya started training from the age of six in a village akhara. At 12, he started to train under coach Satpal at New Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium, a place which has given India two Olympics medallists in Sushil and Yogeshwar Dutt. His father Rakesh, who worked as a farmer on rented paddy fields, used to travel 28kms every day for over a decade to deliver home-cooked food, milk and butter to his son. Soon, Dahiya started to progress was touted as the next big thing from Chhatrasal’s line of up-and-coming wrestlers. Medals at the junior level and national championships justified the billing.

Date of Birth: December 12, 1997

Home location: Nihari, Sonipat, Haryana

Sport: Wrestling

Training Base: SAI NRC Sonipat/ Chattrasaal Stadium

Personal Coach: Kamal Malikov

National Coach: Jagmander Singh

Achievements:

● World Championship - Bronze

● Asian Championship - 2 Gold

● U-23 World Championship - 1 Silver medal

● World Junior Championship - Silver

● Asian Junior Championship - Gold

Background: Ravi Kumar Dahiya hails from the Nahri village in Sonepat district of Haryana. He comes from an agrarian family background and his father used to work in the paddy fields at his village. He started Wrestling at the age of 10. He suffered a knee injury during the Senior National in 2017. Due to this, he had no sponsors and had to depend on his well-wishers to recuperate from his injury.

Key Govt. Interventions

● Inclusion of personal Support staff in National Camps

● Participation in Asian Championships, Sr World Championship, Matteo Pellicone Ranking tournament, Yasar Dogu and Word Cup between 2018 and 2021 through ACTC

● Training camp in Russia along with personal Support staff for preparation of Olympics 2020

● Visa support for participation in Poland Open 2020

