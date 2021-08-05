Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev Live Score, Gold Medal Match, Men’s 57 kg Wrestling, Tokyo Olympics: Dahiya's Bout Begins

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev Live Score, Men’s 57 kg Wrestling Live Score, Gold Medal Match, Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya will meet Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev for the gold medal match in Men’s 57kg wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics at 4:20 PM IST today.

News18.com | August 05, 2021, 16:31 IST
Ravi Dahiya during his semi-final bout at Tokyo 2020

Event Highlights

Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev Live Score, Men’s 57 kg Wrestling Live Score, Gold Medal Match, Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya is the reigning Asian Champion in the men’s 57kg freestyle category and a bronze medallist at the 2019 World championships. He was silver medallist at the U23 World Championship in 2018 and heading into the Games reached the final and won a couple of ranking series in 61 kg. In the pre-quarters and quarters, Dahiya defeated Colombia Oscar Eduardo and Gerogi Valentinov of Bulgaria by technical superiority. In the finals, he was up against the experienced Sanayev and after trailing 2-9, he pinned the Kazak wrestler in the dying moments of the bout to make it to the Final

Uguev, 26, is a two-time World Championship gold medallist (2018 and 2019) in this weight category and came third in the European Games in 2019 and finished at the podium at the European championships in 2019 and 2018. Uguev won all his bout via points and conceded in all of them. He beat USA’s Thomas Patrick 5-4 in pre-quarters, Gulomjon Abdullev of Uzbekistan 6-6 in quarters, and Reza Artinagharchi of Iran 8-3 in the semis.

Aug 05, 2021 16:31 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live - Wrestling

Ravi Kumar Dahiya turns around and pushes the Russian flat on his stomach to equalise but he is unable to get more points. As soon as the action resumes, the Russian does the same to Ravi to go 4-2 up.

Aug 05, 2021 16:30 (IST)

Uguev wins the first point as he forces Ravi out of the mat. Ravi is trying but the Russian is holding him out very well. Ravi is pushed out again and the Russian is now 2-0 up.

Aug 05, 2021 16:27 (IST)

The Men's 57kg Freestyle gold medal bout between India's Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Russian Olympic Committee's Zavur Uguev begins!

Aug 05, 2021 16:14 (IST)

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is on the cusp of history, if he wins the gold today, he will become only the second Indian to ever win gold at the Olympic Games and the first wrestler to do so.

Aug 05, 2021 16:06 (IST)

Before Ravi, the four Indian wrestlers to have won medals at the Olympics are KD Jadhav (1952 Helsinki Games), Sushil Kumar (2008 Beijing Olympics, 2012 London Games), Yogeshwar Dutt (2012 London Olympics) and Sakshi Malik (2016 Rio Olympics).

Aug 05, 2021 15:58 (IST)

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is also the first man to win a medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics. Prior to Ravi, India won three medals - Mirabai Chanu got home a silver in weightlifting, PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in badminton and Lovlina Borgohain bagged a bronze in boxing.

Aug 05, 2021 15:47 (IST)

Ravi Kumar Dahiya's Journey So Far

Ravi was first up against Colombian Oscar Tigreros and he easily beat him 13-2 to make the quarter-finals. He had another big victory in the last eight when he defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov 14-4. His semi-final bout was a dramatic one where Ravi came from a 2-9 deficit against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev to pin him and get a victory by fall. With the win, he made the gold medal match.

Aug 05, 2021 15:36 (IST)

What time is the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?

The bout is scheduled for 4:20 PM IST on Thursday, August 5. The match will be played on mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bouts can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that Indians can also watch it on the DD National channel.

Aug 05, 2021 15:30 (IST)

The two last met in the semifinal at the 2019 World Championships, with the ROC athlete taking the victory, 6-4. While Dahiya is seeded 4th in the competition, Uguev is seeded 2nd.

