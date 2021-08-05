Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev Live Score, Gold Medal Match, Men’s 57 kg Wrestling, Tokyo Olympics: Dahiya's Bout Begins

The two last met in the semifinal at the 2019 World Championships, with the ROC athlete taking the victory, 6-4. While Dahiya is seeded 4th in the competition, Uguev is seeded 2nd.

What time is the Tokyo Olympics Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev, men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?

The bout is scheduled for 4:20 PM IST on Thursday, August 5. The match will be played on mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev, men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bouts can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that Indians can also watch it on the DD National channel.

