Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev Live Score, Gold Medal Match, Men’s 57 kg Wrestling, Tokyo Olympics: Dahiya's Bout Begins

Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev Live Score, Men’s 57 kg Wrestling Live Score, Gold Medal Match, Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya is the reigning Asian Champion in the men’s 57kg freestyle category and a bronze medallist at the 2019 World championships. He was silver medallist at the U23 World Championship in 2018 and heading into the Games reached the final and won a couple of ranking series in 61 kg. In the pre-quarters and quarters, Dahiya defeated Colombia Oscar Eduardo and Gerogi Valentinov of Bulgaria by technical superiority. In the finals, he was up against the experienced Sanayev and after trailing 2-9, he pinned the Kazak wrestler in the dying moments of the bout to make it to the Final
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK
Uguev, 26, is a two-time World Championship gold medallist (2018 and 2019) in this weight category and came third in the European Games in 2019 and finished at the podium at the European championships in 2019 and 2018. Uguev won all his bout via points and conceded in all of them. He beat USA’s Thomas Patrick 5-4 in pre-quarters, Gulomjon Abdullev of Uzbekistan 6-6 in quarters, and Reza Artinagharchi of Iran 8-3 in the semis.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya's Journey So Far
Ravi was first up against Colombian Oscar Tigreros and he easily beat him 13-2 to make the quarter-finals. He had another big victory in the last eight when he defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov 14-4. His semi-final bout was a dramatic one where Ravi came from a 2-9 deficit against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev to pin him and get a victory by fall. With the win, he made the gold medal match.
What time is the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?
The bout is scheduled for 4:20 PM IST on Thursday, August 5. The match will be played on mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.
Which TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bouts can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that Indians can also watch it on the DD National channel.
The two last met in the semifinal at the 2019 World Championships, with the ROC athlete taking the victory, 6-4. While Dahiya is seeded 4th in the competition, Uguev is seeded 2nd.
What time is the Tokyo Olympics Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev, men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?
The bout is scheduled for 4:20 PM IST on Thursday, August 5. The match will be played on mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.
Which TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev, men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bouts can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that Indians can also watch it on the DD National channel.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here