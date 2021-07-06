Hailing from a village in Nahri, Sonipat district in Haryana, Ravi Kumar Dahiya has taken a shine to wrestling since the age of 10. Under the guidance of former wrestler and now coach Satpal Singh, Ravi has started from humble beginnings. His adventure began in 2008, when he first witnessed Sushil Kumar win an Olympic medal. Since then, he had aspired to emulate his idol’s accomplishments.

Known as the ‘freestyle’ wrestler, Ravi established his career by winning the silver medal in the Junior Wrestling Championship 55 kg freestyle event in 2015. Ravi Kumar’s moves were highly impressive, however, in 2017, the wrestler picked up an injury, missing out for nearly a year. On regaining full fitness, Ravi came back with a bang and won silver in the 2018 World U23 Wrestling Championships in Bucharest.

In 2019, Ravi made his maiden World Championships appearance and made an instant mark by booking a seat in the last six quota places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ravi had to settle to bronze but his achievement saw him being included in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS). The following year, Ravi won the gold medal in the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi.

Age – 23

Sports/Discipline – Wrestling (57 Kg Category)

World Ranking – Unknown

First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020

Major Achievements

World Championships —

Bronze – World Wrestling Championships, Nur-sultan, 2019

Asian Wrestling Championships

— Gold – Asian Wrestling Championships, Almaty, 2021

— Gold – Asian Wrestling Championships, New Delhi, 2020

Commonwealth Games

Not Participated

U23 World Championships

— Silver – U23 World Championships, Bucharest, 2018

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Ravi Kumar Dahiya had beaten European Champion Arsen Harutyunyan in the round of 16 and Japan’s Yuki Takahashi in the quarterfinals to earn a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ravi is seeded fourth in the 57kg division. If he doesn’t withdraw before the semifinals, he’ll almost certainly face top-seeded Serbian Stevan Micic.

Recent Performances

Ravi Kumar Dahiya recently participated in the Poland Open in the 61 kg freestyle category and settled for silver after losing to Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev 3-5 in Warsaw. Ravi, who originally wrestles in the 57 kg freestyle division, gave the 61 kg category a shot. Ravi had won three bouts in the group stage.

