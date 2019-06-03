Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ravichandran Ashwin Thinks India Will Face This Team in the Final of Cricket World Cup 2019

Explaining his reasons for backing India, Ashwin said the team’s batting line-up is in great shape currently and the overall setup of the team is also balanced.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin Thinks India Will Face This Team in the Final of Cricket World Cup 2019
File image of R Ashwin with Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
It seems every cricketer, commentator and pundit is in the prediction business these days. After Brendon McCullum made a match-by-match prediction of results for the World Cup, it’s the turn of Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to make a prediction for the outcome of the tournament.

According to him, Virat Kohli & Co and England are the favourities to life the Cup and he predicted that the two sides will face-off in the final of the tournament. Explaining his reasons for backing India, Ashwin said the team’s batting line-up is in great shape currently and the overall setup of the team is also balanced.

“India are the favourites because look at the batting that we have. Top three we have Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. Rohit and Virat are two of the best batsmen in the world. The way Virat paces his innings and the kind of firepower that Rohit has, he is one of those batsman who can change gears any time,” he said at the Salaam Cricket 2019 event.

He further said that looking at it from a long shot, the balance in terms of pace, spin and the batting prowess should help India go far in the tournament. He also MS Dhoni’s calming influence on the young team will also be very essential if India has to do well.

“Hardik Pandya has emerged as a great player, MS Dhoni is the calming influence in the middle order. Then the likes of Bumrah at the death and with the new ball. The two wrist-spinners as well,” he added, counting India’s positives.

India will play its opening match of the World Cup against South Africa at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, while hosts England have already had a great start to their tournament with a comprehensive win over the Proteas.
