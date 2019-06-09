Ravindra Jadeja: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Ravindra Jadeja is an Indian bowling allrounder and is part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in the Indian cricket team. (Photo Credit: AFP)
Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja is an Indian cricketer. He was born on December 6, 1988, in Navagam-Khed, Saurashtra. He is 30 years of age. An all-rounder, he is a left-hand batter and bowls slow left-arm orthodox.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, India Under-19s, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Rajasthan Royals, Saurashtra, West Zone.
Jadeja has played in 151 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 2,035 runs at an average of 29.92. His highest score is 87. He has scored zero centuries and 10 half-centuries.
Jadeja has taken 174 wickets at an average of 35.89. His bowling economy rate is 4.88. His best bowling figure is 5/36.
Jadeja made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS), February 8, 2009, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, Mar 13, 2019.
This Ravindra Jadeja: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 9, 2019.
