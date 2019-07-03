Enough of Your Verbal Diarrhoea: Ravindra Jadeja Slams Sanjay Manjrekar's Comment on Him
Ravindra Jadeja took to Twitter to respond to Sanjay Manjrekar calling him a 'bits and pieces' player.
Ravindra Jadeja did not take Sanjay Manjrekar's comment lightly. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Amidst the high of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, a spat has ensued between former India cricket and now commentator and expect Sanjay Manjrekar and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja because of the former's comment on him.
Ravindra Jadeja, who is a part of the Indian squad at the World Cup, has not yet played a game but has been used as a fielding subsitute at various junctures and even pulled off a spectacular catch against England.
In the match against England, Kuldeep Yadav was smacked for 72 runs in his 10 overs while Yuzvendra Chahal leaked 88 runs - his spell becoming the most expensive spin spell in a World Cup match.
On being asked, whether Team India should think of getting in someone like Jadeja after the wrist spinners' smacking, Manjrekar called Jadeja a "bits and pieces" cricketer.
"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner.
"You never actually base your judgements on exceptional results. India losing to England was an exceptional result. Spinners going for runs is exceptional and you have to understand that," Manjrekar had said to IANS a couple of days ago.
Now Jadeja, it seems, has taken Manjrekar's comment to heart and took to Twitter to slam Manjrekar saying he has played for India in far more matches than him.
"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect ppl (people) who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea," Jadeja tweeted.
Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019
India qualified for the semi-finals on Tuesday after a 28-run win over Bangladesh as the dream of a third World Cup title continues.
