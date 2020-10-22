News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Rays Add Extra LH Hitters In Lineup Against Dodgers Rookie

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Austin Meadows is leading off as the designated hitter for Tampa Bay and first baseman JiMan Choi is in the cleanup spot for the Rays in Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ARLINGTON, Texas: Austin Meadows is leading off as the designated hitter for Tampa Bay and first baseman Ji-Man Choi is in the cleanup spot for the Rays in Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin on the mound for the Dodgers on Wednesday night, the left-handed hitters Meadows and Choi were in the lineup after not starting the series opener against lefty Clayton Kershaw. The Rays had five left-handers in the batting order.

Left-hander Blake Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, is starting for the Rays after right-hander Tyler Tyler Glasnow opened Game 1.

Kik Hernndez, who entered Tuesday’s 8-3 Dodgers win as a pinch-hitter after Glasnow was out of the game, is getting the Game 2 start at second base. Chris Taylor moves to left field, with AJ Pollock the DH and Will Smith the catcher after being the DH in Game 1.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published: October 22, 2020, 2:39 IST
