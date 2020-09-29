Rays Include McClanahan, Choi, Diaz On Wild Card Roster

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.: Rookie left-hander Shane McClanahan was a surprise addition to the 28-man roster the Tampa Bay Rays announced for the AL first-round series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

McClanahan was a first-round pick in the amateur draft two years ago who pitched at Class A and Double-A in 2019. He joined first baseman Ji-Man Choi and infielder Yandy Diaz, who have been on the injured list, in being added to the active roster before Game 1 of the best-of-three series.

To make room on the 40-man roster for McClanahan, lefty reliever Sean Gilmartin was designated for assignment. Gilmartin is the husband of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Three players who were on the regular season-ending roster catcher Kevan Smith, left-handed starter Josh Fleming and lefty reliever Ryan Sherriff were not included on the roster against Toronto. They remain in the 60-man postseason eligible player pool and can be added in future rounds.

Tampa Bays 28-man roster includes 13 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and six outfielders.

In addition to McClanahan, the pitchers are Nick Anderson, Diego Castillo, John Curtiss, Oliver Drake, Pete Fairbanks, Tyler Glasnow, Aaron Loup, Charlie Morton, Aaron Slegers, Blake Snell, Ryan Thompson and Ryan Yarbrough.

Catchers Michael Perez and Mike Zunino; infielders Choi, Diaz, Willy Adames, Mike Brosseau, Brandon Lowe, Nate Lowe and Joey Wendle, and outfielders Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Brett Phillips, Hunter Renfroe and Yoshi Tsutsugo complete the roster.

