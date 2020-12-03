News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Rays Tender Glasnow, 6 Other Arbitration-eligible Players

Rays Tender Glasnow, 6 Other Arbitration-eligible Players

The AL champion Tampa Bay Rays offered 2021 contracts to all seven of their arbitrationeligible players Wednesday, including starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.: The AL champion Tampa Bay Rays offered 2021 contracts to all seven of their arbitration-eligible players Wednesday, including starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

The others were left-handers Ryan Yarbrough and Jos Alvarado, right-hander Yonny Chirinos, first baseman Ji-Man Choi, infielder Joey Wendle and outfielder Manuel Margot.

Right-hander Edgar Garca, who was not yet eligible for arbitration, was non-tendered and becomes a free agent.

Glasnow went 5-1 in 11 regular-season starts in 2020. The 6-foot-8 right-hander was 2-3 during the postseason, including a pair of losses in two World Series outings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...