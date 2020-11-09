RB Salzburg Hit By COVID-19 Outbreak Ahead Of International Break

RB Salzburg will not release players for international duty after six players tested positive for COVID-19 , the Austrian champions said on Monday.

The entire squad had returned negative results for COVID-19 tests last Friday but another round of tests for international players on Sunday revealed six positive cases.

The group of infected players, who are all asymptomatic, have been placed in isolation.

“The rest of our squad have begun a team quarantine according to the prevention concept,” Salzburg said in a statement https://www.redbullsalzburg.at/en/fc-red-bull-salzburg/news/saison_2020_21/positive-covid-19-tests-among-international-players.html.

“This means that they can only travel between their house, the training ground and match locations.

“All international call-ups for FC Red Bull Salzburg players have also been rejected for now.”

The squad will undergo another round of COVID-19 testing later on Monday.