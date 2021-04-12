RB vs ATM Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Another important set of La Liga fixture are upon us as Atletico Madrid will take on Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both these sides have been rather impressive this season and hence, this match promises to be one exciting fixture. Going into this match, Atletico Madrid lead the table but they need to be at the best to maintain their lead over Real Madrid and Barcelona. They did suffer a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla last weekend and this is the match they would want to set their ship on track. Real Betis will come into this match without the services of Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin as they are both injured. Also, Victor Ruiz received his fifth yellow card of the season last week owing to which he remains suspended for this match.

Atletico Madrid will have to deal with the absence of Geoffrey Kondogbia and Marcos Llorente as they are both suspended. Also, Luis Suarez is not fit enough to start this match against Real Betis. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India. Viewers can live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

Monday, April 12- 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Joao FelixBorja IglesiasJan OblakAissa Mandi, Emerson, Jose Gimenez, Stefan SavicSergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Kieran Trippier, Yannick CarrascoJoao Felix, Borja IglesiasRB vs ATM La Liga 2020-21Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Sidnei, Aissa Mandi, Emerson, Andres Guardado, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Borja IglesiasRB vs ATM, La Liga 2020-21Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Koke, Hector Herrera, Thomas Lemar, Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco; Joao Felix, Angel Correa

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here