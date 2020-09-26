RB vs RM Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Real Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Real Madrid Dream11 l Real Madrid are all set to square off against Real Betis in their second outing of the La Liga 2020-21. The current season of La Liga has started on a disappointing note for the defending champions, who faced a goalless draw in their first outing against Real Sociedad.

On the other hand, the hosts Real Betis have impressed viewers by starting their campaign on a winning note.

The La Liga 2020-21 RB vs RM Match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 27 at 12.30 am. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Real Madrid outing will be hosted at Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville, the home ground of Betis.

Real Betis will be playing without Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa and Francis Guerrero, as all the three are recovering from their previous injuries. There is doubt over the inclusion of Andres Guardado in the playing XI. On the other hand, Madrid will be without Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio tonight.

RB vs RM La Liga 2020-21, Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live Streaming

Every game of La Liga 2020-21 can be watched on the Facebook page of La Liga and Facebook.com. However, these messages will not be live telecasted in India.

La Liga 2020-21, RB vs RM Dream11 team for Real Betis vs Real Madrid

La Liga 2020-21, RB vs RM Dream11 prediction for Real Betis vs Real Madrid Captain: Benzema

La Liga 2020-21, RB vs RM Dream11 prediction for Real Betis vs Real Madrid Vice-Captain: Casemiro

La Liga 2020-21, RB vs RM Dream11 prediction for Real Betis vs Real Madrid Goalkeeper: Bravo

La Liga 2020-21, RB vs RM Dream11 prediction for Real Betis vs Real Madrid Defenders: Carvajal, Varane, Ramos

La Liga 2020-21, RB vs RM Dream11 prediction for Real Betis vs Real Madrid Midfielders: Rodriguez, Canales, Fekir, Kroos, Casemiro

La Liga 2020-21, RB vs RM Dream11 prediction for Real Betis vs Real Madrid Strikers: Benzema, Vinicius

La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Joaquin, Canales, Fekir; Iglesias

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Real Betis: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius