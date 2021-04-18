RCB are in top form after two wins in the tournament so far. Currently, they are the only unbeaten side in the IPL 2021. Meanwhile, KKR after a solid win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, lost their second game against defending champions Mumbai Indians.
With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracker of a game on Saturday. The RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 10 is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
RCB vs KKR Live Streaming
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
RCB vs KKR Match Details
The match will be played on Sunday, April 18 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Virat Kohli
Vice-captain: Pat Cummins
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Virat Kohli
All-rounders: Glen Maxwell, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Varun Chakravarthy
RCB vs KKR Probable XIsBangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra ChahalKolkata: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna
