The tenth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will witness a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 18, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

RCB are in top form after two wins in the tournament so far. Currently, they are the only unbeaten side in the IPL 2021. Meanwhile, KKR after a solid win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, lost their second game against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracker of a game on Saturday. The RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 10 is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

RCB vs KKR Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, April 18 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Pat Cummins

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Glen Maxwell, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Varun Chakravarthy

RCB vs KKR Probable XIs

Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra ChahalShubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna

