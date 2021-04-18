In another exciting battle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cross swords on Sunday, April 18, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

KKR will be low on confidence after their dramatic collapse at the hands of reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their second match of the tournament. Their bowlers did an excellent job, but their batting line-up especially the middle order failed to chase the last 31 runs needed off five overs and lost the game by 10 runs. They will be up against a high-flying RCB in the first of the doubleheader at Chennai.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led RCB with a net run rate of +0.175 are sitting on top of the points table by winning both their opening games. They will be high on confidence after back-to-back victories and will try to continue their winning momentum. In their last three meetings, RCB have come out trumps on all occasions. However, it remains to be seen if the Knights can get the better of them this time around.

The IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Match 10 is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.

Who will get the upper hand in the upcoming match - Kohli’s RCB or Morgan’s KKR? For all cricket enthusiasts, we are here with when and where to watch the IPL RCB vs KKR live match streaming details online.

The match will be played on Sunday, April 18.

The match will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR match will begin at 3.30 PMIST.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels.

Fans can also live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra ChahalShubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna

