1-MIN READ

Reaction to The Death of Argentina Football Legend Maradona

Diego Maradona (Photo Credit: AP)

Diego Maradona (Photo Credit: AP)

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 and here is how the world of football reacted.

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said. Following are reactions to his death:

ITALIAN FOOTBALL CLUB NAPOLI, MARADONA’S FORMER CLUB

A “devastating blow” for both city and club.

RETIRED BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL STAR PELE

“Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above.”

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER, ON TWITTER

“By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego”


